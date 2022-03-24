CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pair of traditional days at the Citadel are back to normal procedures after two years because of the pandemic’s impact.

Recognition Day and Corps Day will go on as they usually do on Friday and Saturday.

The last time these events were held without COVID-19 precautions was in 2019 when Senior Cadet Samantha Walton was a freshman.

“I think that’s something special that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Cadet Walton. “This year has been really different for all of us. We’ve come so far from two years of this not being the same.”

Recognition Day features what cadets call “The Gauntlet,” which is a series of exhausting physical tasks done as a cadet class. At the end cadets take a victory lap around the parade field.

“The person to the left and right of you is motivating you to finish to the end because that’s what it’s about,” said Cadet Walton.

Afterwards, Walton says that cadets then head to their barracks to do pushups based on their class number.

“After that they’ll do 125 pushups because they are the Class of 2025. If they have senior mentors they’ll be there to help them finish those pushups,” said Cadet Walton “Finally they are going to be taken from being just a Cadet Private to a Cadet in the Corps of Cadets.

On Saturday, Corps Day celebrated the birth of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. A march to Marion Square is back as the whole Corps will leave The Citadel at 2 p.m. and then renew the Cadet Oath.

“It feels like a connection to the Class of 2025 to know that they are doing the same things that I was able to do. This oath that I took at the same place that they’re taking it. It just feels great to be able to watch it happen again,” said Cadet Walton.

Here is the complete list of Corps Day events.