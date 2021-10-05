City Market vendors ask for more safety after rose peddler incident Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Disturbing videos sent to News 2 by vendors at the City Market in Downtown Charleston show children who are trying to sell palmetto roses becoming aggressive as they are asked to leave the area. Charleston leaders say they have programs to help curb the issue but haven’t had much luck.

Vendors say while aggressive sales of palmetto roses have been an ongoing issue, vendors are calling for more safety after an incident of assault on Saturday.

For Wayne Wexler, a vendor, he said Saturday’s market began like many other days—until it wasn’t. Wexler said as he was getting himself set up, the rose peddlers started to come into the market.

I guess two of the rose peddlers refused to leave. Unfortunately, the security guards don’t have a lot of authority and in fact, one of the rose peddlers hit the security guard in the face with one of the roses. Wayne Wexler, Vendor City Market

The children then began yelling expletives at the security officer and other vendors. Wexler had recorded the incident in an effort to diffuse the situation. He said he hoped the children being on camera would allow them to chance to correct their stature and verbiage.

However, the children came back later to continue to sell roses in an aggressive manner. Wexler said he was spat on and told on camera by the children that they would find him after the closure of the market. Feeling unsafe, Wexler called the police to report the issue and get an escort with his products back to his vehicle at the end of the night.

The aggressions according to Wexler are a common occurrence for vendors. He said following the events of Saturday night, one vendor told him he had been punched by someone illegally selling roses. “We are being asked to make a decision to put ourselves in harm’s way just in an attempt to go down and make some revenue,” said Wexler.

Wexler said while the security does the best to its ability and the City Markey managers have been extremely responsive and helpful, he wants an increased presence of police to deter those illegally selling roses. Charleston police tell News 2, they are trying to help.

Lt. James Byne with the Charleston Police Department said they are aware of the issues at the market with rose kids, vendors, and patrons but stressed that it’s a delicate situation. He said that when possible, the department already adds additional officers so that they can be more of a visible presence and deterrent to any of the acts.

We aren’t necessarily trying to shut down the art and the tradition of palmetto artisanship, but we are trying to make sure that people are doing things the right way and they are not committing criminal acts. We hear your concerns, they are real, we respect them—we will do everything that we can within the law. Lieutenant James Byrne, Team 9 Commander CPD

According to the city leaders, zero children are currently enrolled in their Palmetto Artesian Program that was designed to curb the issue. They are currently looking to relaunch that program with new aspects in the near future.

Wexler said the product of the rose is made extremely well and sometimes by the children without them needing to look down. He also noted the price point is very fair, however, their selling tactics need to be worked on.

Saturday’s incident is currently under investigation, CPD says they want to encourage all vendors to continue calling them when incidents arise, or they feel unsafe.