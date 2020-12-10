City of Charleston, area leaders working to find solutions as moratorium on evictions set to expire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In just weeks people will once again be allowed under the law to be removed from their home. The eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the year.

The Charleston area has roughly 300 eviction cases pending in court or waiting to be scheduled right now, Charleston Pro Bono legal services says another 600 could be added to the list once the moratorium expires on at the end of December. They say there are steps that both landlords and tenants can take to potentially avoid going to court.

With just three weeks to go, the race to find a solution is on for many. The ability to have a roof over their head hangs in the balance.

“We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” says Nicole Paluzzi, Lead Attorney with Charleston Pro Bono.

Evicitions in the Lowcountry could triple with the turn of the calendar leaving many with nowhere to turn.

“The courts are anticipating a heavy influx on new filings in the new year,” says Paluzzi.

Paluzzi predicts the city could see as many as 900 evictions, 600 of those being added to the growing list in the new year.

“There are a number of people that have landlords waiting to file their eviction action,” says Paluzzi.

With COVID-19 keeping many people financially unstable, Paluzzi says if tenants and landlords are able to work out deals it should always be put in ink.

“Difficulties with your employment or stability, it is a good idea to keep a written record of communications with your landlord,” says Paluzzi.

The City of Charleston is partnering with outside agencies offering webinars to help those in need. Paluzzi says landlords and tenants should both take ownership in disputes over rent dues.

“The parties may decide that it is in their better interest to go to a voluntary mediation,” says Paluzzi.

Recommendations include paying as much of the rent as you can and being upfront with landlords if you know you’re struggling.

“So just communication is always going to be key, trying to keep it civil and keep it in writing are the best practices,” says Paluzzi.

Paluzzi says she doesn’t expect the moratorium on evictions to be extended but is hopeful other measures like stimulus relief could be on the way to help those struggling the most.