City of Charleston cracking down on mask enforcement at restaurants and bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is cracking down on mask wearing at bars and restaurants across the city. According to city data, a total of 35 restaurants have now been cited with summons, dozens more have been issued warnings in a compiled list dating back to last summer.

The number of citations handed out to restaurants and bars has spiked during the month of January, growing by nearly a third as COVID-19 case numbers saw an uptick. For some restaurant owners, they say it’s been a tight rope to walk between taking necessary safety measures and staying in business. One of those owners is Brian Solari who owns Carmella’s Dessert Bar.

“It’s not easy for restaurants,” says Solari whose restaurant has remained opened with significant changes.

Governor McMaster’s executive order requires masks to be worn by all employees inside restaurants and bars. The order leaves owners responsible for holding their staff accountable.

“Honestly, we’ve spent thousands of dollars on personal protective equipment,” says Solari. “We have the sanitize-stations (all) around, we do require masking.”

List of citations and warnings issued to Charleston restaurants and bars for failing to enforce mask wearing for employees.

City officials are cracking down on those not masking up, so far 35 citations have been handed out to restaurants. Some are first time offenders, others have earned multiple citations. Topping the list is JohnKing Grille and King Street Public House with four citations each. More than a dozen others have been issued warnings.

“The employees are just not wearing their masks, even after some have gotten summons,” says the City of Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism, Dan Riccio.

Riccio oversees those responsible for patrolling the city and enforcing the mandate, he says officers are doing their best to enforce the mandate but with limited resources, it’s a joint effort.

“It is difficult if we don’t have cooperation from the establishments to let their customers know before they leave the establishment to wear a mask,” says Riccio.

Not only are city officials cracking down on bars and restaurants, they are hitting the streets handing out citations to those in public spaces without a mask as required by a city ordinance.

“We will use the resources we have, we will patrol on separate days and weekends and increase the number of days of enforcement so that we can make all of the rounds if you will,” says Riccio.

In addition to the citations and dozens of warnings, Solari says Carmella’s Dessert Bar has received neither but is doing everything they can to fight the virus and stay in business.

“You know, we’re doing the best we can with what we’ve been handed,” says Solari.

Riccio says city officers will increasing patrolling and mask enforcement in the city’s nightlife district in hopes of curbing virus spread starting late this week.

“It’s not too bad but we wish they would do better,” says Riccio.