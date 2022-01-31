City of Charleston hosting Financial Empowerment Town Hall on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A virtual event to help out taxpayers is happening on Monday and is hosted by the City of Charleston.

City officials say that they do not want neighbors to waste money filing their taxes because some people can get help for free.

The event is of no cost to participants and will educate neighbors about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that is provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

The city says that this event matters because every year people who can have their taxes prepared for free end up paying for that service and some fall victim to predatory lenders.

The Bank on Charleston Coalition is hosting the town hall with help from local finance companies like Increasing H.O.P.E. and Origin SC.

The town hall starts on Monday night on Zoom or by phone at 7 o’clock and will end at about 8 p.m.

The link to join is here and the number to call in from is 1 (301) 715-8592. If you are calling in you must enter the Meeting ID 878 1798 1452.