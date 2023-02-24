CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg and other local leaders say their reason for holding Friday’s vigil is simple, they wanted to show that they still stand in solidarity with Ukraine, one year after their war with Russia began.

St. Michael’s Church bells tolled for 72 seconds to start the vigil, symbolizing the nearly 7200 Ukrainian civilian deaths since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago.

“365 days of defending freedom,” Tecklenburg said.

Local musicians filled Broad Street with Ukraine’s national anthem. The anthem’s opening line states, “Ukraine’s freedom has not yet perished nor has her glory. Upon us, fellow Ukrainians, fate shall smile once more.”

Holy City faith leaders offered their support and blessings for Ukrainian soldiers continuing to fight Russian forces.

“We thank God for your courage,” Reverend Randy Shirley from St. Michael’s Church said. “For your enduring hardships to protect the innocent. For your love for others.”

Local nonprofit CHS4Ukraine has donated more than 13 tons of supplies to Ukrainians on the front lines with help from the Lowcountry community. They’re asking locals to continue helping as much as possible.

“With your support,” Kenneth Marolda, treasurer for CHS4Ukraine, said, “we can continue to help Ukraine, fend off the violent grip of the ghost of the Soviet Union, and in so doing, by the grace of God, help build a more peaceful world.”

Leaders say Friday’s vigil was to let Ukraine know they have not been forgotten.

“Ukrainians still need help,” Maka Aptsiauii, owner of Euro Foods, said, “still need support, so anything we can do, we need to help them.”

On Thursday, Mayor Tecklenburg met with nine Ukrainian soldiers who gifted him a Ukrainian flag signed by each of them.