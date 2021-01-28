ONLY ON 2: City of Charleston identifying new ways to mitigate flooding impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are hoping to finding new ways to solve an old problem in the city, flooding. To find a solution, they’re teaming up with the Army Corps of Engineers similar to other projects in the past.

It’s starts with a study but city leaders believe it’s an important first step to develop a better plan on how to attack inland and high-tide flooding often impacting many areas in and around the City of Charleston.

“At this point, we all understand the threat our city faces from flooding,” says City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “And we know that without bold action, the future can only be one of surrender and retreat.”

It’s an increasing threat to the Holy City, already known as a city that can flood without rain and it’s a problem city officials say is only getting worse.

“The rate of rain, the amount of rain that we’re getting in the short duration of time that we are getting is challenging all of our systems,” says Mark Wilbert who serves as Special Policy Advisor to Mayor Tecklenburg.

A need to take action, it all starts with a feasibility study in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers to identify the problems behind the flooding impacting the city on a regular basis.

“This is going to look inside at inland flooding that may be coming from rain or even high-tide flooding,” says Wilbert.

The study is a three-year review of the city’s drainage system estimated to cost three million dollars, a bill shared by the city and Army Corps of Engineers. When finished, the study will provide recommendations on the best approach to fix the city’s drainage systems.

“This is just step one right, so the opportunity is there,” says Wilbert. “We still have to get this appropriated and we are going to be working closely with our federal delegation to get this appropriated.”

A potential solution in the early stages, one leaders are hopeful will provide some much needed answers to a lingering problem increasing in threat.

“We’re really firing right now on all cylinders, tackling flooding from all angles,” says Wilbert. “It’s just a lot of work.”

City leaders say once the feasibility study is complete, a determination on whether or not construction work is needed will be made. If the city moves forward with recommendations provided by the Army Corps of Engineers, they would split the cost of the work with the federal government. The federal government would pay roughly 65% of the total cost leaving the city with the other 35%.