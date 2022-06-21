CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is considering making changes to trash pickup because of an increase in volume.

The city says that the amount collected in the first few months of 2022 has far eclipsed the amount collected over the same time period last year.

“That’s roughly about 2.9 million pounds more of yard debris and trash we have collected in the first quarter we have collected this year than we have in 2021,” says Matt Alltop, the Superintendent of Environmental Services for the City of Charleston.

Alltop says areas like James Island and West Ashley are seeing a lot of trash buildup.

“A lot of our significant stuff is in those two areas when it comes to yard debris. The peninsula is not too bad,” says Alltop.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says pickup for garbage which includes food, food containers, organic waste, clothing, etc. is running on time with no issues. Now the city is working with waste companies to help.

“We are thinking about the long term. We want the most efficient way to do business with the equipment we use. Over the next few years we will be converting over to a single truck,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

The city is looking to add possible fees if there is too much trash left outside by residents.

“Many cities across the country are doing that because if you put some voluminous amount out, I mean there is cost and time to the city for us to get that done,” says Mayor Tecklenburg.

Mayor Tecklenburg says in the meantime it is important for Charleston residents to help eliminate as much trash as they can by composting and recycling.

“We as a city would like to see a reduction in our waste stream rather than what we are seeing with an increase,” he says.

City council is discussing more of the trash pickup issues at another meeting in July.