City of Charleston offering parking in Downtown due to potential flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In case of flooding the City of Charleston will be providing free parking in areas around Downtown Charleston.

There are four locations for parking and no boats, trailers or golf carts will be allowed.

The parking is open Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Queen St. garage, Aquarium garage, Visitor Center garage, and St. Phillip St. garage. Garbage and trash collection be delayed one day as Monday’s routes will be collected Tuesday. The same will be for Charleston County recycling as well.

The city has asked for residents to clear any curbside garbage cans or bags to be sure they do not block storm drains.