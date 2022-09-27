CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency Management officials are advising neighbors to make plans before the flooding from Hurricane Ian comes to Charleston.

The rainfall, tides and storm surge are all planned to contribute to a larger than usual flooding event.

“The storm surge is going to push that tide in a little more an increase those water levels. So we know that there’s is going to be a little more flooding than normal,” said Ben Almquist, the Emergency Management Director for the City of Charleston.

The floods are expected to be come Thursday through Saturday as the storm passes through Charleston. Almquist says that families need to make plans to be safe now.

“The big thing is we want everybody to be cautious, don’t panic, be prepared and have a plan of how you’re going to take care of yourself and your loved ones,” said Almquist. “If you know that you’re in a low lying area take extra steps to care for your house and your property and get your loved ones to a safe area.”

As of Tuesday, the City of Charleston is coordinating with state and county level officials. They also are making sure they have enough supplies to get through the storm.

“We’re making sure that we have everybody who needs to be on hand,” said Almquist. “We’re working with area partners making sure any resources we might need are going to be available to us.”

On Tuesday water levels were lowered in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer as well as drain cleanings taking place.

A sandbag distribution will be held on Wednesday at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are asked to bring their own shovels and only take 10 sandbags per household.

Sandbag Distribution Locations

Self Service pick-up-

· Bee’s Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Garden Boulevard (West Ashley)

· Hampton Park parking lot on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Mary Murray Drive (Peninsula)

· Seven Farms Drive behind Governor’s Park Dog Park, Under I-526 (Daniel Island)

· Grace Bridge Street parking lot between America and East Bay streets (Peninsula)

Sandbag locations with town of James Island-

· James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road (James Island)