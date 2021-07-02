City of Charleston prepares for potential flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Emergency Management teams prepared for possible flooding on Friday night and Saturday morning as severe thunderstorms are on track to hit the Lowcountry.

Water pumps are placed throughout the city and high water rescue teams are at the ready should they be needed.

Police and Environmental Services are also out to keep people safe and clear away any flood debris.

Emergency management officials worked with the National Weather Service early Friday to gauge the threat the storms on the Lowcountry.

The city was prepared for different possibilities from mid-afternoon.

“We’ll be watching beforehand and going up till 8:00 p.m. So five hours at least of watching for any rain that might come,” said Daniel Flessas, an emergency management specialist with the city.

Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers warns against driving into standing water if there is not a road closed sign on a street.

“Salt water and automobiles do not mix well. Water and automobiles do not mix well to begin with, but you have the salt water factor there and you got an even bigger problem,” said Marthers.

But, Marthers thinks that the Fourth of July will be clear, sunny and dry.

“Tomorrow that rain chance drops to only about twenty, thirty percent, and on Sunday we’re only putting a twenty percent chance of rain in there because statistically the climate says we have to,” said Marthers.