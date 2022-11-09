CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby.

On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts of Charleston, such as Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street. The floods are expected to get worse as the storm gets closer.

“We know that when the tides come in, its going to flood so we’re always ready for that,” said Almquist.

Meanwhile, the Charleston Catholic School will not have classes on Thursday or Friday because of the potential threat of floods.

“I mean literally right there at the corner is the intersection of King and Huger and that is one of the worst flooding intersections in Downtown Charleston,” said Principal Fred McKay.

Almquist had this message for people, heading into the end of the week.

“The biggest thing is going to be stay home if you don’t have to go somewhere. Those high winds can be dangerous,” he said.

As always, leaders are reminding motorists not to drive through flood waters and to turn around.