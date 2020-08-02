City of Charleston provides update on Tropical Storm Isaias plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Emergency Management provided updates to the city’s plan ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias hitting the Lowcountry.

Charleston’s Municipal Emergency Operations Center will activate virtually at 8:00 am on Monday, August 3 and will remain activated for the duration of the storm.

Officials say, based on the current forecast, citizens should expect overnight road closures beginning Monday evening.

City Emergency Management officials strongly encourage residents to avoid travel throughout the storm.

From 8:00 am until 4:00 pm on Monday, August 3, the city will have a limited number of free sand and bags available for residents to build their own sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels for assembly. Staff will be on-site to provide assistance, as needed.

The self-serve pick-up locations can be seen below:

City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

All residents visiting this site will be required to wear masks and gloves, and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons. Sandbag assembly will be limited to eight people at a time to ensure proper social distancing.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags per car that will be applied to all residents visiting these locations.

The city is offering parking to residents free of charge from 8:00 am on Sunday, August 2 to 8:00 am on Tuesday, August 4 in the following parking garages:

Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street

Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street

Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street

St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street

Due to the possibility of flooding, the city’s Stormwater Department has stationed temporary pumps in low lying areas and continues to proactively clean ditches and drains in flood prone areas.

Click here to find out more ways that you can help drain flooded areas.

The city also said street sweepers will be deployed in areas prone to flooding tomorrow to ensure that as much debris as possible is cleared from the roadways prior to the storm’s onset.

Next week’s garbage and trash collection will be delayed one day, with Monday’s routes being collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s routes collected on Wednesday and Thursday’s routes on Friday.

At this time, Tuesday’s collection schedule is expected to run as normal.

Citizens are asked to clear any curbside garbage cans or bags prior to the storm’s onset Monday, as these items are likely to block storm drains and inhibit drainage if left out.

Click here to review the city’s Hurricane Information webpage.

