CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Plans to build affordable housing when a portion of Charleston’s Cooper River waterfront is redeveloped are in the works.

Charleston City Council, Charleston Planning Commission and the State Ports Authority (SPA) met on Thursday to discuss proposals for workforce housing.

“We wanted to be creative. We wanted immediate impact. We think sometimes when you’re talking about these projects it can 10, 12 years before people realize anything. We thought, ‘How can we do something immediately?’ I got passionate about this so that became a goal,” said Barbara Melvin, the Chief Executive Officer of the SPA.

Before the meeting, Melvin said that 50 units of workforce housing for hospitality workers, first responders and teachers would be built.

The City of Charleston asked the SPA to increase the offerings to contribute to the affordable housing issues around town.

“We’ve been in dialogue with the Port on what our hopes are for the development. I know they’ve been meeting with stakeholders across the community,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning for the City of Charleston.

At the presentation, Melvin proposed three new projects to help add to Charleston’s affordable housing arsenal.

The first is a 16 million dollar contribution to the Charleston Housing Authority to help built 77 units at Meeting and Huger Streets.

85 units at East Bay and Chapel Streets is the second proposal. That plan could become larger if the property is rezoned for an additional floor.

Lastly, the SPA wants to develop a permanent revenue stream from for Charleston affordable housing costs through a transfer fee.

“This is innovative, it’s flexible, its collaborative. Let’s hope it’s trendsetting,” said Melvin. “We want to stay involved and coordinate with the City to bring this to life.”

The goal for both the City of Charleston and the Ports Authority is to have a Union Pier where everyone is welcome.

“The folks that are going to do the work in those places need to be able to live in proximity to that work,” said Summerfield.