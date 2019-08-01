City of Charleston to activate Public Safety Operation Center due to Coastal Flood Watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service in Charleston is forecasting moderate to major coastal flooding due to a 7.8-8.1-foot high tide expected at 9:11 p.m. this evening.

According to the news release, the coastal flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m., Thursday, August 1 to 1 a.m., Friday, August 2. At this time, rainfall is not expected to be a factor.

In anticipation of this evening’s flooding, the Charleston Police Department will activate the Public Safety Operation Center at 7 p.m. and has pre-positioned barricades for any necessary road closures, according to spokesperson Jack O’Toole.