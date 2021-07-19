City of Charleston updates residents on Ashley River Crossing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Ashley River Crossing project is in the permit stage according to the City of Charleston.

The city’s plan is to build a bridge on the Ashley River for people to run, walk and bike over instead of crossing the Ashley River Bridge, where a 23-year-old man lost his life Friday after colliding with a car.

“There’s lots of work that’s happening behind the scenes right now. Lot’s of agency coordination, permitting, Coast Guard coordinating,” said Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks for the City of Charleston.

Members of Charleston’s cycling community feel wary about crossing the current bridges. David Lee of The Bicycle Shoppe on Meeting Street says that customers don’t like to cycle over the bridge.

“They basically don’t feel comfortable trying to use the bridge under it’s present condition because they don’t feel safe,” said Lee. “It’s not really in their best interest so they’re finding other means to get to that part of the peninsula.”

Lee thinks that congestion with cars and lack of pedestrian crossings near the current bridges also turns cyclists away.

“So that being the case they have to do everything on this side of town or find a way to get to that side of town,” said Lee.

Kronsberg also said that the project is on schedule to begin construction in 2022 and be completed in 2025.

“It’ll open up recreational opportunities, it’ll open new ways to commute to work whether you work in the Medical District of anywhere else on the peninsula,” said Kronsberg. “Or vice versa if you want to get over to west of the Ashley (River) and you want to ride your bike, walk or run you have another option.”