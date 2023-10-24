CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A discussion about child luring laws in South Carolina was reignited after an incident in September, involving a man allegedly attempting to lure children into his car in Mount Pleasant.

That person was questioned and ultimately no charges were brought.

Right now in South Carolina, child luring is not illegal, but lawmakers here in the Lowcountry are working to change that.

There is the resolution that local lawmakers in Charleston are hoping to pass, that would support a bill to criminalize child luring.

“I think it’s concerning for most South Carolinians,” State Representative, Matt Leber said. “A law doesn’t exist to adequately punish folks that would try to lure a child into a vehicle or a building and to me that’s outrageous.”

There’s a bill stalled right now, Bill 3015, that would make it a misdemeanor crime to lure anyone under the age of 18 into a vehicle, home, or other structure without the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

“It’s important we get a law on the books that helps us protect the children,” State Representative, Lee Hewitt said.

Representative Weston Newton said in a statement, “I am unaware of any opposition to the bill but there have been some questions about redundancy as it relates to the state’s kidnapping and attempted kidnapping laws that already exist.”

To urge movement on the bill, Tuesday night the City of Charleston is voting on a resolution to support the bill.

The city is also proposing to add a section that would define luring and include private dwellings.

Leber said, “I think this is going to be a bipartisan effort, republicans and democrats love their children equally.”

The state’s legislative session starts in January.