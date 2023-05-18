FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCBD)- City leaders in Folly Beach are in the early stages of redesigning Arctic Avenue to make the thoroughfare have better safety, mobility and accessibility for everyone.

The plans are intended to help these issues in the commercial and residential areas along the road.

“It’s been a long time coming as the population has increased with more pedestrians and automobile traffic. It’s just become a very dangerous situation out there,” said Eric Lutz, the Director of Public Works for the City of Folly Beach. “When we get into tourist season it gets very chaotic. We have two lanes going one way and it’s a lot of confusion.”

Earlier this week, Lutz was joined by representatives with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Council of Governments and a consulting firm for a preliminary survey of the road.

“It starts with traffic counts taken by walking the corridor in peak season and off-season,” said Lutz. “Our consulting firm will give us four or five different recommendations on what we can do to make it better.”

Some of the proposals for the street are to have upgrades to cross walks and new sidewalks and multi-use paths installed. There are other options in mind for the City as well.

“Most likely it’ll be a combined use to separate pedestrians and cyclists from motorists and traffic. We might have a little more focus on parking in the residential areas,” said Lutz.

The first chance for the public to give their input will be in June at an undetermined date, time and location. Another meeting for residents to speak about their thoughts is slated for October.

More information on the plan can be found here.