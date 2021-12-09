City of North Charleston rewarding vaccinated employees with $1000 bonus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City leaders are rewarding employees who have complied with the city’s vaccine mandate, with more than a $1000 bonus.

City council voted unanimously in favor of the vaccine incentive for employees to receive the money by the end of the year. City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he wants to reward employees with this bonus to let them know they’re appreciated.

“People that love this city, work for this city, and serve this city deserve this. They put it above themselves, and we just want to let them know thank you,” says Mayor Summey.

Mayor Summey says roughly 1,000 employees will receive the bonus and the money is coming from the city’s general funds left over from the previous fiscal year.

“I needed to let them know how much these last two years have meant to us, and how they have been loyal sticking by the city,” he says.

December 10th is the deadline for city employees to start their vaccination process or they will be terminated and so far 72 vaccine exemptions have been denied. Mayor Summey says he understands and respects the employees who have left their jobs because of the mandate.

“They had to make a choice, like we had to make a choice and I respect their choice. You never want to lose folks that work with you or the one’s that are doing a good job,” he says.

Mayor Summey says he is looking forward for improvement for the city, into the new year.

“Whatever we have to do, administration or the council, we will do to make it work for the citizens of North Charleston,” says Mayor Summey.

The bonus is for part time and full time employees and Mayor Summey says employees will receive their bonuses on December 17th.