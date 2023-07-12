Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is taking action to address and prevent auto-pedestrian crashes to enhance pedestrian safety.

Trauma, burn, and critical care surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina Trauma Center, Ashley Hink, said in the last five years they have treated over 900 patients for auto-pedestrian injuries.

“We’ve taken care of over almost 900 patients in the last 5 years that have expierienced bike and pedestrian injuries. In Charleston County alone, 633, well over half of those are pedestrians that have been hit by cars. Most of those injuries are considered moderate to very severe and 7% of these individuals die.” – Ashley Hink, Trauma Burn and Critical Care Surgeon at the Medical University of South Carolina Trauma Center

Lieutenant Sean Engles with Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit said there are areas around Charleston where these accidents are more prevalent.

“The Crosstown and the Fielding Connector … that area has especially in this past year, been a hot spot for us unfortunately,” said Lieutenant Engles.

The Charleston Police Department said a majority of these auto-pedestrian crashes have happened either outside of areas where people can cross the street, at an unsafe time to cross, or during the evening when it is darker outside.

City leaders are working to address the issue through the “Heads Up” campaign.

The campaign is in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina, CARTA, and the College of Charleston.

Charleston City Council Member Mike Seekings said the campaign will help address these issues with simple steps for drivers and pedestrians.

“When you’re out there walking in the community keep your head up right keep your head up. Don’t text and walk across intersections, don’t text and drive,” said Seekings.

Seekings also said the campaign is just one of many actions being taken to increase safety. The Department of Transportation is also working to improve the king and meeting street corridors with what seekings calls micro-projects.

“It’s simple stuff but so effective. Repainting crosswalks, calming traffic on King Street, putting bike lanes on St. Phillips Street, two ways. All those things are coming and going to make the city much safer,” said Seekings.

Seekings said they are voting to give the mayor an agreement to sign that focuses on these micro-projects, that’s happening at a City Council meeting next Tuesday.

