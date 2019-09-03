City officials urge citizens to exercise caution as impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citizens are urged to clear any curbside garbage cans and bags and secure any loose yard debris as soon as possible.

Based on information from the National Weather Service, “major, life-threatening storm surge flooding is expected to develop as Dorian passes offshore.” Additionally, “Tropical Storm force winds are likely and hurricane-force winds are possible near the coast.”

Tides are expected to increase significantly Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and are likely to cause major tidal flooding. A 10.3-foot high tide is predicted in Charleston Thursday morning.

Due to the predicted storm surge and increasing tides, citizens and visitors are asked to avoid parking along the Battery until further notice. Additionally, any residents who park in low-lying areas prone to flooding are encouraged to move their cars to higher ground or a city parking garage.

City emergency management officials warn that, should conditions deteriorate significantly, rescue operations may be temporarily suspended for the safety of first responders.

Since 8 a.m. yesterday morning, 74,970 sandbags have been distributed to residents. Tomorrow will be the final day of distribution, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last at the following self-serve locations: