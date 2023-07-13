MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant leaders took another step forward in the development of a town-owned property on Faison Road.

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Town Council reviewed a few different concepts for the property, which the town bought about two years ago. Council decided to approve “Scheme B” with the inclusion of a civic/senior center.

Mayor Will Haynie and Councilwoman Brenda Corley were the only two members to vote against the plan.

“In my almost decade now of public service, I don’t vote for open-ended funding things that we have not done the work on, and it has not been through a committee yet. So now the committee process will follow,” the mayor explained.

Mayor Haynie said only five acres of the land were in talks for development over the last year, but on Tuesday, that number rose to 11.

“I do think the public likes to see less development rather than more. And I wish we would go back to the five acres we had been talking about for the last year, but now that has been doubled,” Mayor Haynie told News 2.

Manufacturing, retail, sports training, office, and attainable housing are among the other types of developments included in “Scheme B.” Councilman Jake Rambo was one of the seven members of council to vote in favor of the concept.

“The main reason I voted in favor is because I’ve been hearing, ever since I got elected, from senior citizens on the northern end of town who love our senior center but it’s quite a drive for them and its more based in the southern end of town,” Councilman Rambo told News 2.

The town is working with Landmark Enterprises on the project. While a concept for the land is moving forward, exactly how it will look is still to be determined.

“So, now we are in the phase of having approved the concept. Now, we have to develop that concept,” said Mayor Haynie.

Leaders said the next step is for the town to work with the developer to come up with a more detailed plan to present to council.