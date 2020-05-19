Civil rights groups call on NCPD to conduct racial bias audit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston recently completed and shared its racial bias audit with the public. Now civil rights groups and elected officials from across the Lowcountry are calling on the City of North Charleston to do the same.

Reverend Nelson Rivers lll, Vice President of Religious Affairs and External Relations for the National Action Network is among those calling for the North Charleston Police Department to conduct an audit.

“To immediately agree to submit themselves to a racial bias audit,” says Rivers.

The push for the audit comes after civil rights leaders including the National Action Network (NAN) say a released video shows a North Charleston Police Officer using excessive force. Frazier Law Attorney Jerod Frazier says multiple requests for the audit have been made.

“The way to get to that thread and pull it out and eradicate it is a racially bias audit, independently done,” says Frazier. “We’ve been asking for it, we were promised it and we have not received it.”

Charleston City Councilman Keith Waring says a racial bias audit for the City of Charleston Police Department originally faced push back but says the audit taught the city and department valuable lessons.

“We can’t only celebrate our victories, when negative things happen we have to learn from them so we don’t duplicate it again and again,” says Waring.

Waring says the City of Charleston Police department has benefited from the audit and has instilled a sense of pride, something he hopes can be replicated in the North Charleston Police Department.

“Having that constructive view from the outside and not being intimidated by somebody from the outside with qualifications that is, looking and reviewing your policies to see if they can be better, there’s nothing to be afraid of,” says Waring.

Waring says the audit is important for the City of North Charleston but also surrounding municipalities across the Tri-County area.

“We want them to do well just as they root for us to do well so to stand back and point a finger of blame is wrong,” says Waring.

Reverend Rivers says the National Action Network and Lowcountry civil rights groups will continue to call on city leaders and explore every option until the audit is conducted.

We have reached out to both the North Charleston Police Department and the City of North Charleston and have not yet heard back.