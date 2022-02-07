Civil rights leaders search for answers after officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Hemingway led to one man being killed. Monday, the Racial Justice Network held a press conference searching for answers.

“The mother just wanted to know what happened to her son,” Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network, said. “She just wanted to know what happened to her son who’s never been in any trouble before.”

Civil rights leaders are trying to wrap their heads around an unarmed Black man being killed in a police shooting.

“We have had close to five shootings of Black men in South Carolina since the first of the year,” Johnson said.

Officials say the victim is Robert Langley, now his family is left wondering what happened early Sunday morning.

“The mother said that her son never toted a gun,” Johnson said. “Never toted a gun in his life. And he was shot, I don’t know the amount of times, it just said multiple times.”

Authorities say it’s a situation that started in Williamsburg County when an officer with the Hemingway Police Department was led on a chase into Georgetown County. The chase ended with a crash and shots being fired shortly after.

“That could’ve been my child,” social activist Dorothy Love said. “That could’ve been me. And for me to have to lay down last night and think over how this woman is feeling about her child, it could’ve been me.”

Some community members say they’ve had several issues with police over the years.

“I’ve been here 11 years and I can’t count as many times that I have come to those in authority about these officers,” Love said.

Now, they want justice.

“We can’t take for granted a life,” Johnson said. “A life is something, once it’s gone, it’s gone. And you can imagine how the family feels about it.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says this incident is still under investigation.