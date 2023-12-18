CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Major flooding over the weekend made for a messy Monday on the Charleston Peninsula.

“Not only was there water up to our ankles in the street, but it kept rising and it was coming inland from the harbor so, we live by Colonial Lake and the water normally flows toward the lake when it’s really raining hard but this time its flowing inland, so we had to wait until it peaked, in terms of the tide,” described David Harper.

That is what he said he saw outside of his home when a nor’easter swept through Charleston on Sunday, bringing with it the fourth highest tide on record in the Charleston Harbor.

“It was knee-deep. And higher than that when we got home. So, we parked around the corner on the street and waited for the water to go down,” said Sheila May, who also lives near Colonial Lake.

Ben Almquist, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, said 16 teams were out on Monday to assess damage. That included anything from damaged buildings, downed power lines, and debris, to cars swept off the road.

“Our damage assessment teams are actually looking at structures, looking at the damage and getting a monetary figure assigned to that so we can see if perhaps, we qualify for FEMA assistance,” Almquist told News 2.

Cleanup efforts were also underway to remove the debris left behind after the water receded.

According to Almquist, there were not any major injuries or fatalities in the city on Sunday, but there were between 50-80 car rescues during the storm. He also said the city assisted in getting patients to the medical district using high water vehicles, due to the significant flooding in that area.

He explained preparation is key in a weather event of this kind.

“You never know when a flooding event is going to turn out to be more than was anticipated. Because we take an aggressive stance in our preparedness, we are able to meet those challenges,” Almquist said.

The emergency management director said he expected the work would be complete by the end of the week.