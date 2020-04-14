Clean-up efforts continue across Walterboro, Colleton County after severe storms

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather impacted parts of the Lowcountry leaving a path of destruction in it’s path on Monday. Clean-up continues in parts of Colleton County and in areas hit especially hard like Walterboro as crews work to clear debris and restore power.

“And I went to the back door and I opened it, and it was just a big old sheet of rain, I mean a sheet of wind and rain,” say Larry McCord.

Larry McCord was in his Walterboro home when the early morning storms hit. McCord said he heard a loud boom and the sound of trees snapping right outside of his house.

“Four trees fell in my yard from the neighbor. One of them fell on my roof and punctured the roof there,” says McCord.

Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy says the county had 12,000 power outages from the storm. Walterboro was one of the hardest hit areas in Colleton County.

“There was some extensive damage in town with the down trees, there was a lot of power outages,” says McRoy.

McRoys says members of the Walterboro community have been working together to help pick each other up after the devastating storms.

“Farmers with tractors, they’ve been clearing roads, they help their neighbors,” says McRoy. “It’s really nice to watch.”

Ben Williamson with the American Red Cross says team members are doing their best to respond to affected families but are having to change the way they are helping due to Coronavirus concerns.

“We’re connecting with these families, these folks that have been impacted virtually a lot of time because of COVID-19 over the phone,” says Williamson.

McCord says it will take days to clean-up the trees in his yard and possibly even longer to repair the damage caused by the storms.

“I’m still out here pulling limbs out to the street here and you know no lights, we haven’t had lights,” says McCord.

The Severe Weather that impacted the Lowcountry claimed the life of an elderly woman after a tree fell on her house.