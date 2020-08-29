Clear the Shelters: Berkeley Animal Center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 paid a visit to the Berkeley Animal Center as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

We took a visit to the Berkeley Animal Center and met Ava, a 3-month-old cat at the center, who is waiting for her forever home.

The Berkeley Animal Center is located at 502 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.

They’re fees are as follows: Adult dogs (over 25 pounds) are $45, Adult cats are $25, and kittens are $50.

You can help play your part in clearing the shelters!