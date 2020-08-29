Clear the Shelters: Charleston Animal Society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 paid a visit to the Berkeley Animal Center as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

We took a visit to the Charleston Animal Society and met several animals who are waiting for their forever home.

The Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston, SC.

Each adoption at the shelter will include a goody bag from Hills Science Diet filled with coupons and supplies, as well as a bag of Science Diet Food.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested for heartworms, or feline leukemia, and receive current vaccinations.

Shelter officials say, due to COVID-19, masks are required in the shelter and children under 13 are not allowed in the shelter at this time.

Today you can help play your part in clearing the shelters!