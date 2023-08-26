CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, News 2 hosted the annual “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption initiative, which was spearheaded by News 2’s Hanna Powers and Carolyn Murray.

The “Clear the Shelters” event concluded with Pet Fest.

Dogs and cats are searching for their forever home at this year’s “Clear the Shelters” Pet Fest.

“Clear the Shelters is an NBC initiative,” News 2 anchor Hanna Powers said. “We’re so excited to participate in it again this year. Every NBC station across the country does this during the month of August, and we have an epic finale today, Pet Fest here at the Refinery in downtown Charleston.”

News 2 partnered with Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Berkeley Animal Center, Dorchester Paws, Pet Helpers and Charleston Animal Society to make this event happen, and they say this year’s “Clear the Shelters” initiative was a huge success.

“All five animal shelters have been here on site,” Powers said. “Lots of puppies have been adopted.”

Pet Fest also featured live music by Lauren Hall, and specially-crafted libations provided by Sweet Grass Vodka. Organizers say they’re already looking ahead to next year.

“We’re wrapping things up today and we’re looking forward to an even bigger year next year,” Storm Team 2 meteorologist Josh Marthers said. “Thank you so much, Lowcountry.”

To learn more about the “Clear the Shelters” initiative and how you can adopt from your local animal shelter, click here.