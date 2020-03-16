Clemson extends online classes period and events suspension

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University has decided to extend their online instruction period has been extended.

Clemson will continue their online instruction period through Sunday, April 5.

All university events statewide were also suspended through April 5.

Events that are currently scheduled for April 5 or beyond will continue to be evaluated. Any changes that are made will be communicated as soon as decisions are made.

Clemson officials also included that the athletics department, along with the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced the suspension of all athletics related activities until further notice.