CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials announced that the Clemson vs. Notre Dame game tonight will begin to simulcast on the USA Network starting at 7:55 pm due to President-Elect Joe Biden’s speech tonight.

Once President-Elect Biden begins the press conference at around 8:00 pm, NBC will cut-in.

As soon as the speech is finished, NBC will air the remainder of the game.