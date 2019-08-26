Clemson nursing program granted 2.7 million

Clemson nursing program has been granted $2.7 million to increase Nurse Practitioner workforce in six upstate counties.

We’re told there is a shortage of Nurse Practitioners in the state and the nation. There are only 290 identified Nurse Practitioners working in rural areas according to the South Carolina office for the healthcare workforce.

Nurse Practitioners are able to manage the long-term and chronic health care needs of patients and through the grant.

The goal is to increase access to primary care in rural, undeserved areas.