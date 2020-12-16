Clemson vs. South Carolina bobblehead revealed in time for the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new gift has been unveiled for all Clemson and South Carolina fans.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced an officially licensed, limited edition Clemson vs. South Carolina bobblehead that celebrates the rivalry.

The bobblehead, produced by FOCO, features Clemson University mascot, The Tiger, and University of South Carolina mascot, Cocky, standing back-to-back as rivals with their arms crossed.

Each bobblehead was individually numbered to 1,000 and cost $60 plus a shipping charge of $8 per order.

The football matchup has been held since 1960, usually on Thanksgiving weekend, but this year it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Click here to order a bobblehead.