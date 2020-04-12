Clinical trials for COVID-19 set to begin in Charlotte

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – One of the first clinical trials to test a drug treatment for COVID-19 is set to begin in Charlotte.

Novant Health will begin to test a drug created by Cytodyn, Inc.

It will be administered to trial participants by injection twice over a two week period.

This is the second phase of a trial first tested in New York.

The drug, known as Leronlimab, will be tested in COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

The testing locations will be in Charlotte, Salisbury, and Winston-Salem.

“The hypothesis for this clinical trial is that this agent will interfere with that inflammatory process and keep patients from having to go on a ventilator.”

Dr. Steven Limentani, Chief Scientific Officer, Novant Health

Another goal of the treatment is to prevent the virus from harming other cells in the body.

The trial will contain a placebo-control to see just how truly effective the new drug could be.

Currently, there are also other experimental agents being tested to fight COVID-19.

Long term, if these clinical trials prove to be effective the drug would then have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories