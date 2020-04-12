Clinical trials for COVID-19 set to begin in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – One of the first clinical trials to test a drug treatment for COVID-19 is set to begin in Charlotte.

Novant Health will begin to test a drug created by Cytodyn, Inc.

It will be administered to trial participants by injection twice over a two week period.

This is the second phase of a trial first tested in New York.

The drug, known as Leronlimab, will be tested in COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

The testing locations will be in Charlotte, Salisbury, and Winston-Salem.

“The hypothesis for this clinical trial is that this agent will interfere with that inflammatory process and keep patients from having to go on a ventilator.” Dr. Steven Limentani, Chief Scientific Officer, Novant Health

Another goal of the treatment is to prevent the virus from harming other cells in the body.

The trial will contain a placebo-control to see just how truly effective the new drug could be.

Currently, there are also other experimental agents being tested to fight COVID-19.

Long term, if these clinical trials prove to be effective the drug would then have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.