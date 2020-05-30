Coast Guard rescues two boaters after sailing vessel runs aground near Edisto Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their sailing vessel ran aground three miles east of Edisto Island on Friday, May 29.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a call from the crew of the vessel at around 7:30 PM stating they went aground or struck a submerged object with two people aboard.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston helicopter arrived on scene and a rescue swimmer was sent down to rescue the two boaters.

The Coast Guard transported the boaters to the Charleston Executive Airport where EMS was waiting.