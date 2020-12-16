Coastal Carolina, Chadwell agree on extension through 2027

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey and Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell embrace at midfield after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.

The school announced it has extended Chadwell’s contract through 2027, a move to take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.

Chadwell’s name had been mentioned in two Southeastern Conference coaching searches, at South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks recently hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer while the Commodores named Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as coach.

Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he’s led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.

Coastal Carolina faces No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.

Chadwell is in his second full season as Coastal Carolina coach. He served as interim coach in 2017 when Joe Moglia took a leave of absence due to medical issues.