CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Next Friday marks the start of move-in at the College of Charleston, and college leaders are providing insight as to what the upcoming fall semester will look like.

“I’m excited, I’m looking forward to what’s going to be different and similar. I just feel like I’m more acclimated this year,” said Christa Joby, who is going into her junior year.

Students and staff are excited for a long-awaited sense of normalcy on campus. College leaders said they are treating COVID-19 as an endemic.

“It feels pretty good. I’ve never had a normal college year so this will be my first,” said Morgan Farmer, a rising junior.

According to the college’s latest COVID-19 protocols, COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for students and staff, but not required. Masks do not have to be worn on campus.

“As we move into this phase, really looking at thinking about how to best take care of yourself. Thinking about regular testing and self-monitoring for symptoms. Making sure that you have face masks available if there are places you’d like to have them and use them. Making sure you have self-tests so you have access to that,” said Alicia Caudill, the Executive Vice President for Student Affairs.

Earlier this year, CofC notified students that a renovation at McAlister Hall would limit on-campus housing options for students this school year. The news caused concern, but according to officials, they have been able to house every student who wanted to live on campus.

“We certainly looked at configurations of certain buildings and spaces. We’re able to lease some spaces nearby the campus,” said Caudill.

Caudill said McAlister Hall will be under construction throughout this academic year.

About 2,230 freshman and 600 transfer students are projected to be on campus this fall. Officials said these numbers are right on target with their goals.

Move-in is August 19th and 20th.