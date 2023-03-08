CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Men’s Basketball Team pulled up to TD Arena just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, and they were met by a bunch of Cougar fans cheering them on and celebrating their CAA Championship victory.

After defeating UNC Wilmington, 63-58, in the CAA Championship Game Tuesday, the Cougars received a warm welcome from fans as they returned home Wednesday as champions.

“It feels amazing,” Cougars sophomore forward Ben Burnham said. “The whole team got here June 5, and that was our goal from the beginning.”

With Tuesday’s win in the nation’s capital, the team clinched their sixth NCAA Tournament berth in school history, and their first in five years.

“Playing in March Madness,” Burnham said, “playing in the NCAA Tournament, I mean, it’s just an unreal feeling we got.”

Lifelong Cougars fans like Graham Smith who waited outside TD Arena say how hard this team plays each game is what makes them special.

“The energy,” Smith said, “the grit, our depth, the training and conditioning they have and very unselfish ball. It’s just one of the more fun teams I’ve seen in a while.”

Fans say the team also has a great leader.

“Coach Kelsey is a super special guy,” Smith said. “We’re really lucky to have him. I was super pumped when we picked him up from Winthrop. I had followed him for a little while, and he really just gets the boys to play unselfishly.”

Now, CofC supporters are hoping the team makes a big splash in the big dance.

“I expect them to win some games,” CofC employee Brad Dotson said. “I definitely think they’re more than capable to get to maybe the Sweet 16. Just make a deep run.”

And just as it’s been all season, Cougar Nation will be behind its team 100 percent when the tournament starts next week.

The Cougars will find out who they play in the NCAA Tournament this upcoming Sunday on “Selection Sunday.”