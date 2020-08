CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu shared a message with students as they begin to move in on campus.

President Hsu reminded students to wear their face coverings, continue to social distance, and to wash their hands frequently.

He says students play a big part in the school’s ability to return to in-person classes.

As of right now, College of Charleston plans to return to in-person classes on September 14.