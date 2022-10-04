CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) and Trident Technical College have partnered to create a transfer program for aspiring engineers.

The four-year program will combine two years at Trident and two years at CofC, laying out a roadmap of required courses to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering degree.

Officials said that the program will help fill the growing need for engineers throughout the Lowcountry.

“Many of our students want to continue their studies and earn a four-year engineering degree,” dean of the Division of Engineering and Construction at Trident Tech, Tim Fulford, explained. “This 2+2 pathway is an excellent opportunity for Trident Technical College students to earn a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and enter the highly in demand advanced manufacturing job market.”

The program will serve as a model for other joint-programs between the two schools, which “will allow for businesses coming to South Carolina to hire locally and will strengthen the state’s position as a prime location for business and industry.”