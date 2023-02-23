CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The plan for the exhibit started two years ago when the college formed a committee to tell a more inclusive story of their past, and their first initiative was honoring the rich legacy of Septima Clark.

Amazing. That’s how Nerie Clark described the newly-unveiled mural inside the College of Charleston’s Education Center honoring his grandmother.

“It’s just unbelievable all the work that’s gone into this,” Nerie Clark said.

One person responsible for the work that went into bringing the exhibit to fruition is Julia Eichelberger.

“She went through things that any of our students might be going through,” Eichelberger, who serves as co-chair of the College of Charleston’s Committee for Commemoration and Landscapes, said. “Challenges, setbacks, struggles where there’s something that you really want to do, that you know is important and it seems impossible, but she just continued, and she persisted, and she made these things happen.”

Eichelberger says Clark’s life story is imperative to share because it sets a great example for CofC students like Madison Meeks.

“I’m originally from Mississippi,” Meeks said. “I grew up in a part of Mississippi where civil rights and that type of work; the importance of it was instilled in me from a very young age.”

Clark was very influential during the civil rights movement, most notably as an educator who developed literacy and citizenship workshops for African Americans.

“Just her impact in terms of civil rights,” Dr. Valerie Frazier, co-chair of the Committee for Commemoration and Landscapes, said, “in terms of voting rights, in terms of community activism with the YWCA. Just all aspects, even working with Charleston County School District, and bringing innovation there.”

Clark’s family says they are honored to have this new exhibit in the place she called home.

“She always told me that there’s no other place that she would live other than Charleston,” Nerie Clark said.

The Septima Clark mural and exhibit is located inside the Thaddeus Street Jr. Education Center on the College of Charleston’s campus.