MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is mourning the loss of a former leader and longtime community advocate, Thomasena Stokes-Marshall.

“Thomasena was big. She was a big name here in Mount Pleasant,” said John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC).

Stokes-Marshall died over the weekend at the age of 79.

In 1998, she secured a spot in Mount Pleasant history, serving as the first and to this day, the only African American on town council.

Stokes-Marshall played a vital role in the creation of the Mount Pleasant Senior Services Center, which is named in her honor.

“There are hundreds of seniors in there every day. So, her legacy continues which is a life lesson for all of us, to work on things that will outlive us,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said.

Each year, the Town of Mount Pleasant celebrates the Gullah Geechee culture during the annual Sweetgrass Festival. Stokes-Marshall helped make this event happen.

The former town councilwoman devoted much of her career to preserving the Lowcountry’s African American settlement communities. She co-founded the African American Historic Settlement Commission in 2016.

“She did not want to see the settlement communities destroyed so she worked passionately to make sure that did not happen,” said Freddie Jenkins, an AASC commissioner.

According to her former colleagues, Stokes-Marshall was committed to this passion, even in her final days.

“Thomasena and I, we had strong conversations and dialogues on issues, up to just last week. And on Sunday, when I saw her in the hospital, it didn’t change. She didn’t talk about leaving, she talked about what we needed to do in order to ensure that we continue the work that we had before,” Wright told News 2.

According to Wright, her funeral service will take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant on Friday, January 13th at 11:00 am. A procession will begin at roughly 10:30 am at the corner of Long Point Road and Whipple Road, right across the street from the church.

The public is welcome to attend.