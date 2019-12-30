College athletes could soon be paid to play at universities across South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – A wild weekend in the College Football Playoffs has Clemson players celebrating a national championship birth, those same players could soon be celebrating another big victory for college athletes.

South Carolina State Representative Marlon Kimpson has taken the first steps to get college athletes in South Carolina paid for playing sports.

Kimpson says the legislation has three essential components that provides a minimum wage work study job option for athletes.

The first component of the legislation includes compensating athletes for hours spent on the sport, the second component would include a trust fund awarded after graduation and the third component of the bill would allow student athletes to capitalize on their name, likeness and image rights.

Kimpson believes the bill if passed would change college sports but it would not be a negative change for those involved.

People like Ashley Bryan believe the change is a necessary one. “I believe it’s overdue. A lot of students, as much money as they generate for the schools, they should be compensated,” says Bryan.

Representative Kimpson believes the bill has the necessary support to be passed. “So I’m very excited that we have the potential to be joining the ranks of the most progressive states,” says Kimpson.

If approved, athletes could receive five thousand dollars each year if good academic standing is maintained. Up to a total of $25,000 could be earned by athletes in their student athlete trust funds, awarded after graduation.

Money paid to athletes would come from a trust fund created by the State of South Carolina. The trust funds would receive percentages of gross revenue generated from college sports.