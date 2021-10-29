College of Charleston announces plans to improve Patriots Point athletic facilities

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Upgrades to facilities for the College of Charleston’s baseball and tennis teams are in the works.

The College is now fundraising for the improvements that would cost 14 million dollars.

Head Baseball Coach Chad Holbrook and his players have seen the renderings for the future of the stadium.

“I feel awesome, but the word I’m looking for is breathtaking,” said Holbrook.

The team would get a new state-of-the-art field house next to the diamond. Inside that field house there are plans for a new locker room, a new team meeting room, new offices for coaches and an outdoor patio for VIPs.

“I think just off the field when we hang out in the locker room and have a better space to chill out everyone will have a little more room,” said sophomore pitcher William Privett.

The College does not have a timeline for the project’s completion yet, but Holbrook says that some smaller improvements can be made as money is raised.

“Our athletic department, our Board of Trustees and our President have allowed us to do a phased in approach here,” said Holbrook. “It might not be the building, there’s a lot of hoops to go through there, but there are a couple of neat things on the docket as well.”

The tennis center will benefit from a new athletic training facility, resurfaced courts, a new lounge area, cabanas and an outdoor kitchen with a fire pit.

“We are thrilled to launch a capital campaign that will address our facilities needs and elevate the student-athlete experience for many years to come,” said Matt Roberts, College of Charleston’s Athletic Director.

The project must be approved by the Town of Mount Pleasant and the Patriots Point Development Authority before construction can begin.

Chris Hauff, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Patriots Point Development Authority says that the new improvements go into a vision to make Patriots Point a destination.

“It’s great. It improves everything. When you come down Patriots Point Road you see the facilities, you see the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey and it just gives you a great feeling. It’s something to be proud of not just in Mount Pleasant, but in all of South Carolina.”