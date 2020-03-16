College of Charleston extends e-learning schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston’s main campus and satellite campuses are closed until, at least, April 3.

The college will suspend in-person classes and move to online learning from March 23 until April 3, which would extend the original online learning schedule by one week.

Residence halls will remain open and the majority of student services such as: the library, advising, counseling, health services, will continue operating on a modified schedule. However, students are strongly encouraged to return home or stay during spring break and the e-learning schedule.

Also, the previously announced cancellation of college events through March 29 has now been extended through April 5.