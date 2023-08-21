CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- College of Charleston held their annual convocation ceremony Monday morning, welcoming the largest freshman class in school history to campus.

“Overwhelming sense of joy I would say,” freshman, Annie Bennett said.

The excitement was almost tangible, with professors and staff lining the street leading up to the Cistern, clapping and waving at the record-setting number of new students. Clyde the Cougar was also there, of course.

“I think it’s really cool going to a school where we’re the biggest class,” freshman, John Salbotr said.

“It’s really fun seeing everyone and seeing people I’ve never met before who I’ll be seeing for the next 4 years.” freshman, Winston Thuente said.

The college’s annual convocation is a way to welcome the new freshmen, it also holds a lot of symbolism.

“They walk through porter’s lodge and that begins their career at the college of charleston and 4 years later when they graduate, they will walk past the cistern, and they will march through porter’s lodge,” CofC president, Dr. Andrew Hsu said.

There are music, games and opportunities for the new students to meet their classmates.

“I definitely think it unified us more, just seeing all the faces together, everyone can start building community now,” Freshman Gabe Digges said.

As for Dr. Hsu, he says convocation just gets better every year.

“I’m just so happy, you can tell. This is such a high-energy environment and I feed on students’ energy,” Dr. Hsu said.

With this record setting number of incoming freshmen, Dr. Hsu says they are working hard to accommodate everyone with housing and have plans to build new dorms in the future.