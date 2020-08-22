College of Charleston opens school year with virtual week of events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston will welcome their students this week in a different way.

The university’s Weeks of Welcome (WOW) will begin virtually on Monday, August 24.

The first three weeks of scheduled events will be done through Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other online platforms.

The second three weeks of events will be on campus when in-person classes resume on Monday, September 14.

WOW is an annual tradition full of programs, events and activities that allow students to connect with one another, faculty and staff, clubs and campus organizations and with the school as a whole.

In order to register for events, students will need to log into their CougarConnect account, the virtual platform for student organizations and programs.