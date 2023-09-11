CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has earned the silver-level Military Friendly School designation for the 2023–2024 academic year.

According to the College of Charleston, the school was one of 530 schools to receive this award for its practices, outcomes, and effective programs for student veterans.

Institutions awarded with a Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data and survey results.

The silver-level designation is an improvement from the school’s bronze designation during the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are thrilled to move up to a silver-level Military Friendly School,” Jessica Wilkes, director of Veteran and Military Student Services, said.

“Our office strives to support our veteran and military students from the admissions process through their transition to campus and up to graduation.”

CofC’s survey scores and ability to meet student veterans’ retention, graduation, and job placement needs led them to the silver-level ranking.

“Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunities for the military community,” Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships with Military Friendly said.

For more information about the College of Charleston’s student veteran programs, visit the Veteran and Military Student Services website.