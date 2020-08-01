College of Charleston releases plan for Hurricane Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Emergency Management Team released a plan regarding Hurricane Isaias.

College officials are coordinating with Charleston County and City of Charleston emergency management teams regarding plans for possible impacts to the Charleston region.

As of right now, the college plans to remain on its current operating schedule for Monday, August 3, with most employees continuing to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential employees are asked to check with their supervisors regarding any adjustments to work schedules.

Any significant changes regarding the storm’s track or intensity will be communicated through the College’s Cougar Alert system and posted here.

