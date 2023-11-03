CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An unwanted sight is apparently common in College of Charleston residence halls.

“There’s big clumps of black mold,” said Connor Baumann, a freshman at the college.

Photos of what appears to be mold inside the Berry Residence Hall have been circulating on social media. Baumann and fellow freshman, Tony Romero, both live in 10 Warren and said they’ve had similar problems.

“Mainly like its visible like within like the bathrooms like we’ll clean the shower and then within the week it’s just like black mold all along the walls and there’s like not proper ventilation,” Romero told News 2.

The students said many people in their building have the same complaints, including Patrick Scholz.

“It’s always in like the bathtub or the shower, and I think that’s what gets us sick. Cause like every time it comes back every time we clean it, and it always comes back it gets us sick,” said Scholz, who is also a freshman.

According to Elizabeth Keefer, the owner of the Mold Girl, mold is extremely common in the Lowcountry because of the hot and humid climate. She said while leaks can cause mold growth, the main cause is moisture in the air.

“While most people think that it is from leaks, so kitchen leaks, sinks, showers, tubs, toilets overflowing. That absolutely will cause mold, but truly the biggest thing that I see in the Charleston area and here in the Lowcountry is mold from high relative humidity. So, letting outside air into our homes, turning around, turning off your HVAC system, airflow patterns,” Keefer explained.

Mike Robertson, the Director of Media Relations for the College of Charleston, released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities. If students have any maintenance needs in their residence halls, we encourage them to contact the College’s facilities department and submit a work order. Any issues will be addressed immediately.”

Experts recommend having a dehumidifier inside homes to reduce moisture.